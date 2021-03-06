Two people killed in Kershaw County house fire

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Two people died in a house fire in downtown Camden on Friday night, officials said.
The fire happened around 8 p.m. on Lyttleton Street, which is off Bull Street near Broad Street.
When the Camden Fire Department arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were told one person had gotten out, but two people were still inside the home.
Crews rescued a man from the house and rushed him to the hospital. Sadly, he was pronounced dead when they arrived.
Firefighters found a woman in a bedroom, still in bed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner’s office identified the victims as Avery Smullen, 65, who owned the house, and Jeanette Richardson, 48, who also lived there.
Officials said autopsies for the victims are set for Monday morning in Newberry.
No word yet on what caused the fire.
CFD, the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office, Camden City Police and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.