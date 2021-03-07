Suspect in custody after allegedly abducting 10-year-old girl in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 10-year-old child was believed to be abducted in Winston-Salem.
Police say Azaria Nevaeh Walters was kidnapped by 33-year-old Jacob Christian Jones. The alert was issued Saturday night, and Jones was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police hours later.
The Amber Alert was canceled later in the morning.
Jones is being held in Mecklenburg County on a $1 million bond.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.