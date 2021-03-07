Suspect in custody after allegedly abducting 10-year-old girl in Winston-Salem

Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old girl believed to be abducted in Winston-Salem (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 6, 2021 at 11:03 PM EST - Updated March 7 at 8:57 AM

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 10-year-old child was believed to be abducted in Winston-Salem.

Police say Azaria Nevaeh Walters was kidnapped by 33-year-old Jacob Christian Jones. The alert was issued Saturday night, and Jones was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police hours later.

The Amber Alert was canceled later in the morning.

Jones is being held in Mecklenburg County on a $1 million bond.

This is a developing story.

