Bucs take the series with Longwood following Saturday’s split at Nielsen Field

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern split with visiting Longwood on Saturday at Nielsen Field at the CSU Ballpark as the Buccaneers clinched the Big South opening series win over the Lancers. Longwood took the 10-8 opening win on Saturday, but the Bucs rallied back in the nightcap with Connor Aldrich and Dylan Stewart driving in runs in bottom of the eighth to secure the 6-5 victory.
The Bucs (2-4, 2-1 Big South) were paced by Aldrich’s five-RBI day as the freshman infielder connected on a pair of doubles in the day and recorded multiple hits in both contests. Stewart also hit safely in both games and added two runs on the day, while Tyrell Brewer ran his hitting streak to six games over the weekend.
Kyle Sandstrom (1-0) picked up the Bucs’ win in the second game of the day as the senior left-hander came in from left field to throw two innings of hitless relief. Krishna Raj and Daniel Padysak both put together strong starts for the Bucs with the duo combining to throw 10.0 innings with 13 strikeouts while allowing two earned runs.
Longwood (5-6, 1-2 Big South) was paced by Hayden Harris’ four-hit game in the opener, while Hunter Gilliam added three runs scored and two RBI over the two contests. Lloyd Dominguez (1-0) picked up Longwood’s win in the opener, while Logan Berrier added a save for the Lancers.
Game One: Longwood 10, Charleston Southern 8
Longwood utilized a four-run fourth inning and a four-run ninth frame on their way to taking the second game of the series and setting up the deciding third game on Saturday afternoon. The Lancers took advantage of Hayden Harris’ 4-for-4 day from the plate, while Ricky Jimenez drove in two and scored twice in the Longwood win.
The Bucs provided plenty of fireworks of their own in a seven-run sixth inning that saw 11 CSU players step up to the plate in the inning. Connor Aldrich provided the big hit in the frame with three runs coming around to score on a two-out single to left field that put CSU in the lead, 5-4.
Longwood rallied back late as the Lancers took advantage of five walks and a hit-by-pitch in the top of the ninth on their way to scoring four runs. Logan Berrier closed out the contest surrendering a late unearned run in securing the Lancers win.
Krishna Raj went the first five innings for the Bucs as the sophomore right-hander surrendered five hits and four runs (all unearned) while striking out six. John Sendziak added a three-inning relief effort with a trio of strikeouts.
Tyrell Brewer, Kyle Sandstrom, and Aldrich all had multi-hit games for the Bucs, while Sandstrom added a pair of runs scored. Aldrich added two RBI in the game.
Game Two: Charleston Southern 6, Longwood 5
Charleston Southern matched Longwood’s late-inning rally with one of their own as the Buccaneers outlasted the Lancers in the series finale at Nielsen Field at the CSU Ballpark on Saturday night with the 6-5 win.
The Bucs struck quickly in the bottom of the eighth after Longwood retook the lead in the top of the inning in a back-and-forth contest. Houston Parker started the rally with a leadoff single and advanced to second on Reid Hardwick’s walk.
After a wild pitch moved Parker to third, Aldrich doubled to right center scoring Parker and tying the game up at 5-5. Five pitches later, Dylan Stewart connected on a fly ball to straightaway centerfield deep enough to score Hardwick as the Bucs took the 6-5 lead.
Sandstrom retired the Lancers in order in the bottom of the ninth with Derek Horton securing the final out in right field as the Bucs recorded the series win.
Aldrich put the Bucs ahead in the bottom of the second inning with a two-out, two-run double scoring Johnny Oliveira and Hardwick to give CSU the 2-0 lead off Longwood starter Dylan Saale. The Lancers answered with a pair of runs in the fourth to keep the game tied heading into the later frames.
Both sides scored two runs in the seventh inning as Hunter Gilliam put together a two-run single through the left side in the top-half of the inning scoring Hayden Harris and Cullan Wadsworth, while Tyrell Brewer’s RBI single and Sandstrom scoring on an LW error tied the game up at 4-4 in the bottom half of the inning.
Oliveira, Aldrich, and Stewart all put together multi-hit contests with Aldrich’s three-RBI day pacing the Bucs at the plate. Gilliam recorded two of Longwood’s seven hits in the contest to lead the visitors.
News & Notes
- Tyrell Brewer ran his hitting streak to six consecutive games as the freshman has hit safely in every single 2021 spring contest so far this season.
- The Bucs picked up their first Big South series win over opening weekend since 2009 when CSU took two of three at home against UNC Asheville.
- Kyle Sandstrom recorded his first collegiate win on the mound following his two-inning relief appearance on Saturday night.
- Dylan Stewart capped off a strong weekend with a .556 batting average and led the team with three extra-base hits, while adding four RBI.
- Connor Aldrich hit .417 from the plate with a team-high five RBI and two doubles over the weekend.
- Tyrell Brewer and Houston Parker added two doubles apiece over the series.
- The Bucs’ pitching staff combined for a 3.67 ERA over the three games with a 27:13 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
- The Bucs’ limited Longwood to a .210 batting average over the weekend.
- CSU improved to 8-14 all-time against the Lancers with the series win.
Up Next
The Bucs are back in action next weekend as CSU hosts UNC Asheville in Big South Conference play for a three-game series at Nielsen Field at the CSU Ballpark. The Bucs and Bulldogs open the series on Friday night with a 6 p.m. first pitch, while Saturday’s doubleheader is set for a 1 p.m. start time.