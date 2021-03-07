Charleston businesses see first full late-night weekend without alcohol sale ban

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bar owners and live-music entertainers say the late-night crowd is returning downtown during the first weekend after Governor Henry McMaster lifted the 11 p.m. alcohol sale restriction statewide.
Owner of Uptown Social Keith Benjamin said he has seen a noticeable difference in sales since returning the bar’s hours from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.
“Three more hours of business is real and for us to not have that was crippling for most businesses,” Benjamin said.
He said he’s glad to have the hours back, while the 11 p.m. curfew of alcohol sales made restaurants and bars get creative to also serve an earlier crowd over the past eight months.
“To see the business is rallying around each other and coming together to bring people back not just to Charleston, but to King Street in particular is really excited and it’s energizing,” Benjamin said.
Despite being open to early hours of the morning, Jeff Diehl with the Charleston Hospitality Group said many of their bars still saw more people going out earlier rather than later Friday and Saturday nights.
“What we noticed is that people still came out very early but at around 10:30 p.m. we didn’t have that massive rush of people trying to binge drink at 10:30 p.m. at night,” Diehl said. “I think it was less novelty of being out late and we anticipated.”
Singer Aisha Kenyetta said has seen bookings for live shows expand since the ban was lifted.
“We have the opportunity for people to be able to come out at 11 and the show isn’t over already,” Kenyetta said. “We finally have an opportunity now to be able to get back into it in and work and entertain people. People are now starting to come out.”
While the statewide requirement to wear masks in restaurants is also now lifted, Charleston officials say the city mask mandate is still in effect and will be enforced.
Benjamin said anyone entering his bar still needs to have a mask on to comply with the city’s requirements.
“It’s still an ordinance in Charleston City. I see people taking that seriously which is great,” Benjamin said. “It makes our jobs easier one with people coming into the building because we are still enforcing that.”
Diehl said while he expects the eventual return of late-night bargoers, it won’t be an immediate switch for many.
“People have learned a new way to go out and we’ll see if one of the unintended positive consequences was that they don’t rush to drink and then they can just go home,” Diehl said.
The spread of the coronavirus in Charleston County is currently categorized as “Intermediate” by the state department of health.
