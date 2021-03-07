The Citadel evens series with NC A&T on Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel baseball team evened the series with North Carolina A&T as the Bulldogs won 7-6 Saturday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 7, North Carolina A&T 6
Records: North Carolina A&T (3-7), The Citadel (4-5)
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park)
Series: The Citadel leads 6-1
How it Happened
· Tyler Corbitt got things started quickly as he delivered a leadoff homer to left field on a 3-1 pitch.
· The Bulldogs doubled the lead in the third after Crosby Jones doubled to start the inning and was followed two pitches later with a RBI double from Noah Mitchell.
· Wesley Lane started a rally in the fourth inning with a leadoff double to left center.
· After a walk to Brooks O’Brien, a throwing error to second on a fielder’s choice allowed both Lane and O’Brien to score.
· Mitchell drove in the third run of the inning with a base hit to center field.
· Travis Lott singled to start the fifth inning with a base hit to center and came around to score on a Corbitt base hit to right field.
· The Aggies got on the board in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly from Xavier Bussey.
· NCAT added two runs in the seventh inning as Justin Rodriguez plated one run with a double and Ryne Stanley drove in another with a single to right center.
· The Bulldogs got one run back in the home-half of the inning after a failed pickoff attempt resulted in a run.
· The eighth inning saw the first two Aggies reach on walks before Justin Williams drove in both runners with a double to straight-away center field.
· A wild pitch with a runner on third pulled the Aggies within one run.
· The Aggies look to tie the game in the ninth as they got the leadoff runner on. After a fielder’s choice got the first out, Gant Starling got a 6-3 double play to end the game.
Inside the Box Score
· Tyler Corbitt homered for the second-straight game when he led off the game with a solo shot to left.
· The Bulldogs collected 13 hits as a team with five players having multi-hit games.
· Corbitt finished the game 3-for-5 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored.
· Wesley Lane made his first start of the season and went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored.
· Crosby Jones and Travis Lott each collected two hits.
· Noah Mitchell had a pair of hits and drove in two runs.
· Cameron Reeves (1-0) picked up his first win of the season as he gave up two earned runs and struck out seven over 7.0 innings.
· Devin Beckley pitched a scoreless eighth inning, getting a strikeout with the bases loaded to keep the ‘Dogs in front by one.
· Gant Starling (3) earned the save by pitching a scoreless ninth inning.
· Derek Martinez (0-1) took the loss for the Aggies after giving up five runs on eight hits over 4.0 innings.
Up Next
The teams play the rubber match of the three-game series Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.