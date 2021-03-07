Coastal Carolina hods off Miami of Ohio 5-3

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina pushed its winning streak to six-straight games on Saturday with a 5-3 win over the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on day two of Baseball at the Beach.
The Chants used the long ball once again in the win on Saturday, as three different players recorded a home run in the 5-3 win.
The Coastal offense, which has been hot as of late, was held to just five runs on six hits. However, three of those hits were home runs by way of Eric Brown (1-for-4, HR, RBI), Alex Gattinelli (2-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 runs), and Tyler Johnson (1-for-3, HR, 3 RBIs).
Juniors Nick Lucky (1-for-4) and Cooper Weiss (1-for-2, 2 BB, run) each had a base hit to extend their respective hitting streaks to nine and eight games.
On the mound it was the junior duo of Nick Parker (1-0) and Alaska Abney (2) who got the job done, as Parker picked up his first win of the season, allowing three runs on three hits, three walks, and three strikeouts, and Abney registered the save with five strikeouts over 3.0-scoreless innings. The save was the second on the season for Abney.
Miami registered just five hits for the game led by Tyler Wardell (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, run) and Nate Stolze (1-for-3, HR, BB, RBI, 2 runs) who each homered in the loss.
Like Coastal, the RedHawks used just two pitchers over the nine-inning contest. Starter Jonathan Brand (0-1) was handed the loss, as he was touched for five runs on six hits, three walks, and three strikeouts while reliever Jacob Webb struck out five over 2.1-hitless innings out of the bullpen.
Both starters dictated the type of game it would be early, as the two combined to throw three hitless innings to start the contest.
After Miami picked up a single in the top of the fourth for the first hit of the game and stranded the runner on first, the Chants quickly picked up their first base hit in the bottom half of the inning with a lead-off solo home to left-center field by Brown. The long ball was the third of the season for Brown.
Two batters late, Gattinelli would hit a solo home run of his own over the left-field wall to double the Chants’ lead at 2-0 after four innings of play. The blast was the third of the season for the senior.
However, Miami answered with a two-spot of its own in the top half of the fifth, as Wardwell belted a two-run home run to right field to tie the game up at 2-2 midway through the contest.
Following the scoring trend, the Chanticleers responded with a home run of their own in the bottom of the sixth, as Johnson hit a three-run shot, the first of his CCU career, to the opposite field to plate both Gattinelli and Weiss who had both singled earlier in the inning and put the home team up for good at 5-2.
The RedHawks got one run back in the top of the seventh on a Stolze solo home run to lead off the inning, however, Abney would enter the game there and shut the door, allowing just two hits over the final three innings in the win.
Miami left six runners on base, while the Chants stranded four. Each team had one error for the game, while all five extra-base hits in the game were home runs.
Coastal (7-2) will put its winning streak on the line tomorrow afternoon versus the UConn Huskies (3-5). First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET.