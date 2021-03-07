Cougars Bounce Back With 1-0 Over No. 23 Alabama

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Donald Hansis launched a solo homer in the bottom of the second, and Ty Good and Trey Pooser combined for a complete game shutout as the College of Charleston snapped a six-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over No. 23 Alabama on Saturday afternoon at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: Charleston 1, No. 23 Alabama 0
Location: Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (3-6), Alabama (9-2)
HOW IT HAPPENED
Hansis provided all the offense with the only run of the game on a solo homer, his second of the season, in the second inning. Good worked five shutout innings with five strikeouts to earn his second win of the campaign, and Pooser followed with four scoreless to pick up the save.
NOTABLES
· Good fought his way out of several jams and stranded four Crimson Tide in scoring position.
· Alabama left 13 runners on base during the game, including stranding the bases loaded in the eighth.
· Pooser fanned four and scattered four hits over four frames to earn his first collegiate save.
· Hansis, Harrison Hawkins, Jaxon Weatherford, Landon Choboy and Brody Hopkins each collected a hit.
NEXT UP
The Cougars and Crimson Tide will meet in the rubber game of the weekend series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.