Couple renews wedding vows at Trident Medical Center.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester County couple celebrated their 61st anniversary by renewing their vows despite being treated at Trident Medical Center.
David and Inez Shuler were married in 1960 after meeting in New York unaware they both had ties to the Lowcountry.
The couple moved to Dorchester County where they raised seven children.
One of the couple’s daughter, Eileen, conducted the exchange of vows.
The Shuler’s children say they are the best parents children could have.
