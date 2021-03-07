Couple renews wedding vows at Trident Medical Center.

Couple renews wedding vows at Trident Medical Center.
A Dorchester County couple celebrated their 61st anniversary by renewing their vows despite being treated at Trident Medical Center. (Source: Trident Medical Center)
By Steven Ardary | March 6, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 7:41 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester County couple celebrated their 61st anniversary by renewing their vows despite being treated at Trident Medical Center.

David and Inez Shuler were married in 1960 after meeting in New York unaware they both had ties to the Lowcountry.

Inez and David Shuler were married in 1960 after meeting in New York.
Inez and David Shuler were married in 1960 after meeting in New York. (Source: Trident Medical Center)

The couple moved to Dorchester County where they raised seven children.

One of the couple’s daughter, Eileen, conducted the exchange of vows.

The Shuler’s children say they are the best parents children could have.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.