Deadly single vehicle crash closed Brickyard Point Road South in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A deadly crash around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday closed Brickyard Point Road South on Lady’s Island for several hours, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department.
The vehicle was traveling east on Brickyard Point Road South when it went around a curve and ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. Both the driver and a passenger died in the crash, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.