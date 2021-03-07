Deputies investigating Seabrook shooting

SEABROOK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a shooting that left three men wounded at a party in Seabrook.
Deputies say they first responded to reports of shooting on Delaney Circle at around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.
When they arrived, authorities say they secured the scene and learned there had been an exchange of gunfire involving multiple people at an outdoor party.
Of the three men wounded, deputies say two were driven by personal vehicles to the Gray Hill fire station and then transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, while one was driven straight to BMH.
Due to the severity of their wounds, the BCSO says the three were transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment. As of Sunday, they remain hospitalized.
BCSO investigators say they have interviewed witnesses and processed the scene for forensic evidence, but no suspects have been charged in the incident.
Deputies ask anyone who has information on the shooting to contact Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
