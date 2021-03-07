Notre Dame Downs Clemson 3-1

Bertrand (1-0), a graduate transfer from Furman, earned the win by allowing just three hits, one run and two walks with eight strikeouts in 7.0 innings pitched. Will Mercer pitched the final 2.0 innings to record his first save of the year. Tiger starter Ty Olenchuk (1-1) suffered the loss, as he surrendered three hits, two runs and two walks with three strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched.