Police: 2 arrested, 2 wanted for shooting and fatal car chase

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Bluffton Police Department says they have arrested two people and are looking for two more in relation to a car chase and shooting that left one dead.
Jayden Void, 18, and Shayniah Void, 18, have been charged with felony accessory after the fact of murder, police say.
Ty Leic Dae Jhon Channeyfield, 17, and Jimmie Green, 19 are each wanted for possession of a weapon during a violent crime, murder, and attempted murder, BPD says.
When they arrived, officers say they discovered the car had been involved in a shooting and the three occupants were all between the ages of 16 and 18 years old.
Both Jayden Void and Shayniah Void were taken to the hospital for injuries relating to the crash, but the third person in their vehicle died at the scene, police say.
Jayden and Shayniah Void are both being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center on $1,000,000 bonds.
The BPD say they are working with other agencies, including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office to apprehend Channeyfield and Green.
Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price said she is thankful to the Bluffton community for those who have provided tips and information in this case.
Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of these two suspects or any other information related to this case are encouraged to contact the Bluffton Police Department Crime Tip Line at 843-706-4560 or Sgt. Ryan Fazekas at 843-540-5724.
