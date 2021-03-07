Threat of freezing temperatures and frost tonight ahead of a warmer week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. The big difference from yesterday to today is we will see plenty of sunshine thanks to high pressure. With high pressure overhead, temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight. A FREEZE WATCH has been posted for most of the area through Monday morning, temperatures are expected to be near or below freezing. Make sure to take protective measures for sensitive vegetation. Monday night will also feature lows near freezing so frost and freeze conditions are likely once again. The area of high pressure will remain overhead through the rest of the week. Temperatures will warm each day, from the 60s on Tuesday into the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week.