Troopers report one dead in fatal Berkeley Co. crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died in a single-vehicle crash.
Troopers say the crash happened at about 4:45 a.m. Sunday on Dawson Branch Road in Berkeley County.
Master Trooper Brian Lee says a Nissan was traveling north on Dawson Branch Road when the driver veered off the road to the left and struck a tree.
The Nissan then overturned and the driver was ejected from the car, Lee says.
Incident reports state the driver was not wearing their seatbelt and was found dead at the scene.
Please contact the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office for more information on the deceased.
