Authorities looking for registered sex offender with ties to Goose Creek, N. Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a registered sex offender who has ties to Goose Creek and North Charleston.
South Carolina’s Probation, Parole and Pardon Services is looking for Nathaniel Witherspoon who they say escaped supervision on March 3. He was being supervised stemming from a conviction of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
He is facing up to four years in the Department of Corrections for this violation.
“Witherspoon has ties to the Goose Creek and North Charleston areas and is known to frequent outside the VA hospital as well,” state authorities said.
Authorities say Witherspoon stands 5′'10 and weighs 169 pounds. In addition, he has multiple tattoos including one on his left forearm that reads “AARONA.”
The public is asked to contact Agent Christian Aulbach at 843-998-4079 with any information or the Crime Stoppers Anonymous tip line at 1-888-CRIME-SC. A cash reward of up to $1,000.00 is being offered for information leading to this subjects arrest.
