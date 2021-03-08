Big Third Inning Propels No. 23 Crimson Tide to Sunday Victory Over Cougars

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- The No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide pushed across 10 runs in the third inning and held College of Charleston scoreless until the bottom of the sixth en route to a series-clinching 21-3 victory on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: No. 23 Alabama 21, Charleston 3
Location: Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (3-7), Alabama (10-2)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Crimson struck first with a run in the second before breaking it open with a 10-run third, which was marked by a grand slam and a bases-clearing double. Alabama added runs in the fourth, fifth, eighth and ninth frames to counter a three-run sixth by the Cougars.
NOTABLES
· Landon Choboy paced the offense with a 2-for-3 effort out of the five hole and drove in a run with a double.
· Trotter Harlan added two singles as Cam Dean also drove in a run in the sixth.
· Emmett Bice tossed one and one-third scoreless frames out of the bullpen while Zac Branham also recorded two outs in the seventh.
NEXT UP
The Cougars travel to Buies Creek, N.C. on Tuesday to take on Campbell in midweek action. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.