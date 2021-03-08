Bluffton community gathers to remember high school student shot and killed in car

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Hundreds of Bluffton High School students, staff and families gathered at Bobcat Stadium Sunday afternoon to mourn the life of 18-year-old D’won Fields, Jr. Dozens of his friends, teammates and more shared their favorite memories of him and how much they’re going to miss an irreplaceable young man.
“I look about and see all the different faces of diversities. And this is what he stood for. Life taken so soon.”
A life taken too soon. It’s what many in the town of Bluffton are saying about D’won Fields, Jr.
“We are heartbroken. We are devastated by this senseless incident,” said Dr. Frank Rodriguez, superintendent of Beaufort County Schools.
Hundreds came out to Bluffton High School Sunday to remember their son, friend, student and teammate. One after the other, students, coaches and friends remember D’won, known as DJ, as a mentor, friend and so much more.
“This guy was just a true gentle giant of love,” said Jake Higgins, the owner of Kilwins where DJ worked.
“He loved all of us. He loved to have a good time. He was always there for us, no matter what,” said Kenton Frazier, a junior on Bluffton High School’s basketball team.
Many also shared messages sending and showing love for one another, but also to speak up and call out when something isn’t right.
“We shouldn’t be here today because DJ is dead. We should be here in June to celebrate a graduation. That’s why we should be on this field.”
The community is not going to easily move on from this loss, but they say they’re going to keep DJ’s memory alive together.
“What I do know is with all of you, we will walk through this hard pain. There won’t be easy days but we will do it together,” said Dana House, a counselor at Bluffton High School.
DJ was his mother’s only son and the only grandson in his family.
His death is still under investigation.
