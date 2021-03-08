Bulldogs Drop Series Finale To Aggies

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel baseball team dropped a 12-1 decision to North Carolina A&T in the rubber game of the series Sunday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: North Carolina A&T 12, The Citadel 1
Records: North Carolina A&T (4-7), The Citadel (4-6)
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park)
Series: The Citadel leads 6-2
How it Happened
· The Aggies got on the scoreboard in the second inning on a three-run homer from Connor Knapp.
· NCAT added a run in the third on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Justin Williams.
· The Aggies really broke the game open in the seventh inning with help from the long ball. Trevor Sheehan delivered at here-run double off the wall and Justin Williams hit a three-run homer as part of the seven run inning.
· The Bulldogs got their lone run of the day in the eighth inning. Ben Hutchins started the frame with a pinch-hit walk. After going to second on John Lanier’s single into right field, Brooks O’Brien singled through the left side to score Hutchins.
Inside the Box Score
· Brooks O’Brien led the Bulldog offense by going 2-for-3 with a RBI out of the nine spot.
· John Lanier delivered a pinch-hit single to right in his first at-bat.
· Lathan Todd (0-2) took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits over 6.0 innings.
· Cole Parks (2-0) picked up the victory after surrendering just one run on seven hits and seven strikeouts over 8.0 innings.
Up Next
The Bulldogs return to the diamond Wednesday evening as they welcome No. 14 South Carolina to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.