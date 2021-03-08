Charleston Co. Schools release staff vaccination schedules

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District released a schedule of virtual learning dates that will allow teachers and school staff members to get the COVID vaccine.
Four schools scheduled their staff vaccinations Monday. Those schools are Baptist Hill Middle and High; Jerry Zucker Middle School and Mary Ford Early Learning Center.
“We apologize for the short notice, but we believe that the protection of our teachers and school staff members will make our schools healthier and safer for the remainder of the school year,” the website states.
The following schools will have eLearning days this week, according to the district’s website:
Tuesday:
- Academic Magnet High
- Angel Oak Elementary
- Chicora Elementary
- Daniel Jenkins Academy
- Early College High
- Harbor View Elementary
- Haut Gap Middle
- James B Edwards Elementary
- Laurel Hill Primary
- Morningside Middle
- Mt Zion Elementary
- Northwoods Middle
- Pepperhill Elementary
- Simmons-Pinckney Middle
- Stiles Point Elementary
- St James-Santee Elem/Mid
- West Ashley High
Wednesday:
- Belle Hall Elementary
- Burke High
- Carolina Park Elementary
- Drayton Hall Elementary
- East Cooper CAS
- Edith Frierson Montessori
- Liberty Hill Academy
- Malcolm Hursey Montessori
- Midland Park Primary
- Minnie Hughes Elementary
- Mitchell Elementary
- Stono Park Elementary
- Wando High
Friday:
- Charleston Progressive Academy
- Cooper River CA
- Memminger Elementary
- Mt Pleasant Academy
- N. Charleston CA Elementary
- North Charleston High
- St Andrew’s M&S Elementary
- St John’s High
- Sullivan’s Island Elementary
The remaining schools will be scheduled for the week of March 15, district officials say.
The website states it is likely that there will be a second eLearning day in the coming weeks for vaccines requiring two shots, adding that parents will be notified by their child’s school regarding lessons and assignments on the eLearning day.
