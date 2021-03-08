Coastal Drops Extra-Inning Contest to UConn

Despite the Chants’ offense stranding one runner in the first, three in the second, and another runner in the fourth, the defense was making great plays in the field to keep the score close. Chavers made a sliding catch in center field in the top of the first, while Makenzie Pate made a diving catch on a line drive in right field in the third which was immediately followed by a great stop at shortstop by Brown on a hard-hit ball that made him drop to his knees to make the play.