Deputies respond to Amtrak bomb threat

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a bomb threat regarding an Amtrak train heading toward New York.
Deputies say they first received a call about the threat from an Amtrak representative on Sunday. The representative reportedly told deputies that they received calls about an explosive device on Train 98 for New York.
When the train stopped at the Kingstree Station, Williamsburg County deputies say they and other law enforcement organizations were ready to defuse an explosive.
Deputies say Williamsburg County Transit helped with escorting passengers from the train and bringing them to a Williamsburg County Alex Chapman Complex building located at 147 West Main Street in Kingstree.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement division were both requested and deputies say they responded with K-9 explosive bomb dogs.
The Sheriff’s Office says they established traffic control points to redirect traffic around the train station while they searched the train for an explosive device.
Once authorities cleared the train, all the passengers were safely returned back to the train for boarding.
Deputies say Amtrak Police are investigating the incident.
