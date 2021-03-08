Deputies searching for attempted murder suspect in Beaufort Co. shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are on the lookout for an attempted murder suspect wanted for shooting a man in Beaufort County.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 22-year-old Jordan Burgess of Beaufort.
On Thursday afternoon, deputies responded to a report of someone that had been shot outside a home on Centerview Drive in Polk Village. Authorities found the victim who was then transported to the hospital.
Deputies learned that the suspect had fled prior to their arrival. The sheriff’s office said an investigation revealed that Burgess was responsible for the shooting.
Authorities considers Burgess to be considered armed and dangerous and are urging the public not to approach him.
Anyone who has information on Burgess’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418, Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
BCSO officials said the victim remains hospitalized at MUSC.
