Dorchester School District 2 starts vaccinating teachers as Phase 1B begins

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the COVID-19 vaccination rollout continues across the state, school staff and others prepare to receive inoculations as part of those eligible for Phase 1B.
Dorchester School District Two says they are holding an emergency E-Learning Day for certain grade levels to help teachers and school staff get their first dose of the vaccine.
At Summerville High School, middle and high school teachers from across DD2 will receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine from Fetter Health Care network.
DD2 says all middle and high school students will not come into school Monday, since the district has made it an Emergency eLearning Day. Each school has been assigned certain hour blocks of time for their teachers to receive the vaccine, the school district said. Teachers will get a number when they arrive and will wait in their car until they are called inside the school gym for their vaccine.
DD2 says their elementary teachers and all operations staff will receive their vaccine Wednesday, meaning that it will also be an E-learning day for elementary students.
DD2 Assistant Superintendent Julie Kornahrens says that the second dose of this Moderna vaccine will be given the week of DD2′s spring break. Schedules show that this is the week of April 5. Kornahrens says they planned this so students won’t be impacted again. “So, with our employees being vaccinated, that is going to help keep us in the classroom,” Kornahrens said. “It’s going to lessen any type of quarantining that the teachers will have to do and so it’s really worth it for us to work with Fetter and to execute this massive plan so that we can keep our teachers and our faculties and staff in our classrooms so that our students are the winners in the end.” Kornahrens says DD2 expects between 2,200 and 2,500 school staff to be vaccinated by the end of the day on Wednesday. She says in terms of classroom and school safety protocols, that will all stay the same for teachers and students until advised otherwise by the state.
