Dorchester School District 2 starts vaccinating teachers as Phase 1B begins

DD2 Assistant Superintendent Julie Kornahrens says that the second dose of this Moderna vaccine will be given the week of DD2′s spring break. Schedules show that this is the week of April 5. Kornahrens says they planned this so students won’t be impacted again. “So, with our employees being vaccinated, that is going to help keep us in the classroom,” Kornahrens said. “It’s going to lessen any type of quarantining that the teachers will have to do and so it’s really worth it for us to work with Fetter and to execute this massive plan so that we can keep our teachers and our faculties and staff in our classrooms so that our students are the winners in the end.” Kornahrens says DD2 expects between 2,200 and 2,500 school staff to be vaccinated by the end of the day on Wednesday. She says in terms of classroom and school safety protocols, that will all stay the same for teachers and students until advised otherwise by the state.