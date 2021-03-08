Feds find 3 SC parties accountable for $114 million healthcare fraud scheme

“This is an important victory for patients, the Medicare Program, and American taxpayers,” Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina M. Rhett DeHart said. “Individuals who scheme to defraud our federal health care system must be held personally accountable for their actions. This judgment, which was affirmed by the Court of Appeals, will send a strong deterrent message that this kind of conduct will not be tolerated. I am extremely proud of our office, particularly our Affirmative Civil Enforcement section, for its tireless work on this case. It takes a true team effort to protect the great people of South Carolina.”