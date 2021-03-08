Georgetown County returns to 5-day in-person learning

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County School District say they are bringing back all middle and high school students registered for face-to-face learning, five days a week.
District officials say they are working diligently with Tidelands Health on when and how they will be able to get teachers vaccinated.
With nearly 70% of all Georgetown County School District students returning to the classroom Monday for five days of in-person learning, school leaders say they are working to make inoculations happen as soon as possible.
Officials say this will be the first time all elementary, middle and high school students are being allowed in the building for five-day in-person learning since around this time last year.
Georgetown County School District Executive Director for Safety and Risk Management Alan Walter says they are able to do this with little to no classroom changes for the students.
The district did offer an opportunity to change learning models, and although some did, Walter says it kept the numbers about the same.
The 69 % learning in-person equates to more than 5,700 students, while the other 2,600 students will continue to learn virtually.
Walter says safety protocols will stay the same with plexiglass on the desks, arrows in the hallways, and of course all students are required to wear masks. The biggest difference he says is that cleaning crews will now be coming morning and night.
“It’s been our goal since we went out last march, but certainly our biggest concern is the academic lag that’s taking place and that’s been documented that we need to get kids in school for the best possible learning opportunities,” Walter said.
GCSD says they are also keeping the start time for all elementary schools at 7:30 a.m. and middle and high schools at 9 a.m. to allow the buses to run all the routes twice. Officials say this will leave more space on the buses to social distance.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.