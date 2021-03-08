Judge to consider injunction to block state’s abortion ban law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A hearing set for Monday afternoon could decide whether a federal court will impose an injunction against a newly-passed law designed to prevent most abortions in South Carolina.
Last week, U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis extended a temporary restraining order that prevented the law from being enforced through March 19.
South Carolina Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle confirmed the hearing is set for 2 p.m. Monday, but the office declined to comment citing pending litigation.
But Attorney General Alan Wilson did release this statement on Feb. 19, the day the restraining order was initially imposed:
We believe the Heartbeat Law is constitutional and deserves a vigorous defense to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary. Every generation has a right and a duty to revisit issues as important as this one. The Heartbeat Law protects life. Nothing is more important or fundamental. Today’s temporary restraining order is only a first step, but the legal fight has just begun. We look forward to further arguing why this law should be valid.
As written, the bill is said to prevent most abortions in the state. It would block doctors from performing an abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which normally happens as early as about six weeks into a pregnancy. Doctors or healthcare providers who perform an abortion in violation of the law could face a felony charge with a $10,000 fine, two years in jail or both.
Critics of the measure argued that six weeks is about the time some women learn they are pregnant.
The bill includes exceptions for rape, incest, fetal anomalies and threats to the health of the mother. The bill also stipulates that doctors must give the sheriff the patient’s contact info within 24 hours if an abortion is performed on a woman who was pregnant as a result of rape or incest.
Last month, lawmakers praised the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act when Gov. Henry McMaster signed it into law.
The law’s primary sponsor, Sen. Larry Grooms, R-Berkeley, said shortly before McMaster held a ceremonial signing of the bill that South Carolina was about to “shut down the abortion industry in this state.”
But even as McMaster was about to sit down and sign the bill, which he called a step that was “long in coming and monumental in consequence,” he warned, “our battles are not over yet.”
That’s because a lawsuit had already been filed against the state before the signature happened. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Greenville Women’s Clinic are legally challenging the new law, according to a release for the Center for Reproductive Rights.
“We have known from the beginning that this would harm people in South Carolina and we are hopeful courts agree that this law is plainly and blatantly unconstitutional,” Planned Parenthood South Atlantic spokesperson Molly Rivera said in a statement on Feb. 19.
A dozen states have passed similar measures before South Carolina. All of them are tied up in lawsuits.
