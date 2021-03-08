LIVE: SC attorney general to announce indictments in drug conspiracy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson will announce what his office calls “the largest drug conspiracy ever indicted in state court.”
Wilson will make the announcement at a 1 p.m. news conference from his office in Columbia.
Representatives from the State Law Enforcement Division, the Department of Corrections and local law enforcement agencies are also expected to attend the news conference.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
