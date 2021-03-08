Live 5 Investigates: Lack of resources for female veterans in the Lowcountry

“The hardest part was just trying to figure out what job am I going to do, how does it translate being in military intelligence to a job in, you know, corporate America,” Harrison said. “And how do I make friends? Being in the military, you’re so much a part of a community and there’s just a great group of people and support that you have. And then, for me, I know it was a bit lonely leaving the military and just feeling like I was isolated and on my own.”