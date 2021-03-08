Parent Survival Guide: New lens for eye strain and headaches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man suffering from chronic migraines says eye strain is to blame.
For several years off and on Dennis Feinberg says he has suffered from chronic headaches and migraines.
Feinberg says he spent time getting several tests and scans and also going to numerous doctors trying to discover the trigger of his headaches.
″I had multiple CT’s, MRI’s, and the like any diagnostic I could be done I had done,” Feinberg says.
After talking to his eye doctor in great detail and getting visual testing done, Feinberg says he found out that his headaches could likely be caused by the misalignment of his eyes.
That misalignment was causing his eyes to work even harder to focus, providing the unneeded strain that was causing his headaches.
”A lot of kids and adults have a misalignment and the eyes don’t rest out or in not where they should be and when that happens we try to pull the eyes in and they either over or under converge and we start to get symptoms,” Draisen Vision Group’s Dr. Jennifer Zolman said.
Zolman says those symptoms from misalignment of the eyes can vary from migraines, dizziness, neck and shoulder pain and even motion sickness and lightheadedness.
While eye-stress can happen to both kids and adults, Zolman says the real strain on the eyes stems from using computers and digital devices all day. To combat these effects, Zolman says she prescribed Feinberg with a new lens technology called Nurolens.
Nurolens is a contoured prism that Zolman says fits into regular glasses and is built into the lens to bring the eyes into alignment.
”They would have a screening along with vision testing to see of they are a good candidate and have a misalignment issue due to nearsidedness then we would prescribe the lenses,” Zolman said.
Full time use of the the Neurolens glasses can greatly decrease the headaches and migraines and Zolman says they also help people get off of medication.
Feinberg says in only a few weeks he was fully able to get back to normal.
”I was no longer getting headaches after being on the computer for a long time or zoom for a long time and my headaches diminished greatly,” Feinberg said.
Zolman says full time use of Nerolens glasses can eliminate 90% of eye strain symptoms for both kids and adults.
The lenses are not currently covered by insurance and can run several hundred dollars, but more information can be found on their website.
