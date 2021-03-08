Report: Man causes $2,500 worth of damage attempting to steal AC units

UPDATE: CHARGE FILED IN LIBRARY HVAC DAMAGE Georgetown County Sheriff's Office has filed a charge of Malicious Injury to Personal Property (Over $2,000) against John Grover Frasier Jr., 42, following an attempt to remove air conditioning equipment from the new Sampit Branch of Georgetown County Public Library at 4187 Powell Road. The unsuccessful theft of the units left an estimated $2,500 damage. He was videotaped at the building at 8:22 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2021. The video was posted on the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Thank you to all those who contributed to the solution of this case. Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the subject in the attached video attempting to steal HVAC equipment from a new Georgetown County Public Library branch in the Sampit community at 4187 Powell Road. The subject was not successful in stealing the units but damaged them an estimated $2,500 in the process. He was videotaped at the building at 8:22 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2021. He was driving a red Ford Ranger truck with chrome wheels and a plastic covering over a broken driver's side window. If you know the individual in this video, call Inv. Tom Barrineau of the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843) 436-6051.