Report: Man causes $2,500 worth of damage attempting to steal AC units
By Ray Rivera | March 8, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST - Updated March 8 at 5:32 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a man accused of attempting to steal AC units from a Georgetown County library causing thousands of dollars worth of damage in the process.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office charged 42-year-old John Grover Frasier Jr. with malicious injury to personal property over $2,000.

According to investigators, Frasier attempted to remove air conditioning equipment from the new Sampit Branch of the Georgetown County Public Library at 4187 Powell Road on the night of Feb. 2.

A report states that the unsuccessful theft caused $2,500 in damage.

