Residents escape, but dog dies in early-morning apartment fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is working to determine the cause of an early-morning apartment fire in West Ashley.
Charleston County 911 operators received a call just after 1 a.m. about the fire in a second floor apartment at Palmilla Apartments on Ashley River Road.
Firefighters say they arrived to find a fire in a second floor bedroom.
The occupants of the burning apartment managed to escape before firefighters arrived at the scene, but a dog died in the fire, firefighters say.
Investigators from the Fire Marshal Division responded to investigate the origin, cause, and circumstances of the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Charleston, Saint Andrew’s, and North Charleston Fire Departments responded, along with Charleston County EMS, and Charleston Police.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.