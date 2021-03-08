SC commences Phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccination rollout

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor McMaster announced last Tuesday that he would be moving South Carolina’s vaccine rollout into Phase 1B beginning Monday.
McMaster said there are about 2.7 million South Carolinians who will be eligible in Phase 1B.
“Throughout South Carolina’s vaccination efforts, our priority has been – and continues to be – saving lives,” McMaster said. “In the month of February, South Carolina made tremendous progress on expanding access to vaccinations as the supply of vaccine increased. Our hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare providers became more nimble and efficient at getting shots in arms. Because of these successes, we’re now in a position to make the majority of South Carolinians eligible to receive the vaccine.”
As of Monday, the following people will be able to make appointments to receive the vaccine:
- Anyone aged 55 and up
- People 16 or older with increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease, including those with the following conditions:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic lung disease
- Diabetes (Type 1 or Type 2)
- Down syndrome
- Heart disease
- HIV/AIDS
- Solid organ transplant
- Obesity
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- People who have a developmental or other severe high-risk disability
- Frontline workers with increased occupational risk who are in-person at their place of work and perform a job that puts them at increased risk of exposure because of their frequent close and ongoing contact with others in the work environment, including:
- School staff (K-12) and daycare workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Grocery store workers
- Law enforcement officers
- People at increased risk in settings where people are living and working in close contact, including:
- Residents and workers in group home settings for the mentally or physically disabled or those with behavioral or substance abuse conditions
- Workers and residents in homeless shelters
- Workers and residents in community training homes
- State and local correctional facility staff with direct inmate contact
- Correctional and immigration detention facility inmates
- Migrant farmworkers living in shared housing or reliant on shared transportation
- All workers in healthcare and community health settings who have routine, direct patient contact and who were not vaccinated in Phase 1A.
“Our state’s vaccine plan prioritizes those with greatest risk, while ensuring equal access to the vaccine for every South Carolinian aged 16 and over,” South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Dr. Edward Simmer said.
McMaster urged people who are not included in Phase 1B to not “jump ahead” in line before others.
