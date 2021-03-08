SC to remind providers to not exclude people eligible for COVID vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it is working with vaccine providers to ensure their appointment-making tools are not disqualifying people who are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine.
DHEC responded to a request for comments after some viewers claimed they were unable to sign up for an appointment because certain categories of people included in the state’s Phase 1B plan were not listed as an option in the signup process.
A spokesperson said Monday morning that the agency issued Phase 1B guidance directly to all providers last week, but said it would issue “additional information” Monday “to make sure their appointment tools aren’t using limiting parameters.”
“We’ve been working to help make it clear that part of Phase 1B is based on job risk, not job type,” the spokesperson said.
DHEC released the following statement Monday morning:
South Carolina is now in Phase 1b of the state’s vaccination plan, which is focused on making sure anyone 55 and older, anyone 16 and older with certain underlying health conditions, and anyone with increased risk of exposure to the virus at their workplace are all able to receive their shots.
When scheduling appointments, vaccine providers may ask Phase 1b individuals some background questions, but there is no requirement to prove either your underlying health condition or risk level from your job. Our state’s vaccine providers have all been notified that proof of eligibility is not required when scheduling Phase 1b appointments. We’re asking all South Carolinians to be honest and to not skip line, as doing so can take away a life-saving vaccine from someone who needs it most.
Vaccine demand still significantly outweighs supply in South Carolina and across the country. As vaccine doses begin to increase in the coming weeks and months, more people will be able to get their shots more quickly.
One of the complaints that prompted the request from comment claimed there was no option for people who are 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions, thereby preventing those people or their parents from signing up for a vaccine appointment.
But when announcing the start of Phase 1B last week, Gov. Henry McMaster and DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said the state would rely on the “honor system” for Phase 1B.
“If you’re 55 and older, you can simply show an ID that shows your age,” Simmer said. “For others, that’s going to be self-annotation. We’re going to trust South Carolinians to tell the truth and say, ‘Yes, I have this medical condition’ or ‘Yes, I’m in an employment situation that meets the criteria.’”
That could cause bumps in the road for some vaccine providers’ signup processes. During Phase 1A there were stricter rules about who was eligible based on the type of job they had or their age. Those guidelines would help sites quickly rule out people it deemed “not yet eligible.”
But by determining eligibility by allowing certain underlying conditions the state will not require people to provide documentation to prove at the time of their vaccination, some appointment-making websites may require tweaking to allow those appointments to be made.
During last week’s news conference, Simmer said he expects Phase 1C to open in April, but it’s not clear who will be included in that phase since many who were originally listed under Phase 1C are now in the expanded Phase 1B plan.
