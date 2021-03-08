SC reports 562 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported fewer than 600 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 based on the latest test results.
DHEC’s report included 562 confirmed and 126 probable cases; and four confirmed and two probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 450,578 confirmed cases, 76,138 probable cases, 7,748 confirmed deaths and 1,012 probable deaths.
Monday’s report tallied the results of 20,552 individual test results with a positive rate of 3.7%.
To date, the state has performed 6,181,691 COVID-19 tests.
