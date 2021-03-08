Solicitor: Charleston Police officers won’t face charges in fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said Monday afternoon Charleston Police officers will not face charges in a deadly December officer-involved shooting.
The incident happened at the Bridge View Apartment complex on North Romney Street on Dec. 29.
Jason Cooper, 28, of North Charleston, died at the scene of the shooting at North Romney Street at 3:24 a.m.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said Cooper was involved in “an exchange of gunfire” at approximately 3:15 a.m. Reynolds said the situation began when a woman called police about a domestic violence situation involving a weapon. Responding officers arrived on the scene and were met with a person with a gun and after an exchange of gunfire, a Charleston Police officer was shot in the chest area and was taken to the hospital, Reynolds said.
Wilson said she based her decision on evidence from the State Law Enforcement Division’s investigation.
The Charleston Police Department, meanwhile, will continue its internal administrative investigation regarding this incident to ensure all Charleston Police Department policies and procedures were followed by the involved officers, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
