Summerville High School gym transformed into mass vaccination site

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two officials were ready to jump the moment phase 1B opened up with a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday. Phase 1B includes frontline workers including teachers, people over 16 with a qualifying medical condition and anyone over 55.
That means virtually everyone working for the district could get a shot starting March 8.
Patrick Pye is the principal at Rollings Middle School of the Arts. He says it’s an opportunity a lot of employees are taking advantage of.
“The fact that we are able to get it so early on, I think that brings peace of mind for all the staff,” Pye said. “About 90 percent of my employees took advantage of it. . . I am setting the example. I am the first from my school to walk through the line.”
Fetter Health oversaw the clinic. They transformed the Summerville High School gym into a highly efficient machine for vaccinating 250 people an hour. Staff who wanted to be vaccinated were assigned specific hours to arrive.
They waited in their cars in a line the snaked around the building before being called into the gym to receive their shot of the Moderna vaccine.
“I didn’t really know what to expect. It was super well organized. I am impressed our district was ready to roll right off the bat. It was obvious that the plan was already in place,” Margaret Skow, visual arts teacher at Rollings said. “It went really smoothly. Everything seems to be super organized. I have been really surprised at how they are able to get this many people through so easily”
Monday’s clinic was specifically for middle and high school teachers, while elementary school teachers and staff will get a shot at a shot on Wednesday. The second dose will be administered during spring break.
“I think some parents may feel better that teachers are vaccinated,” Skow said. “They don’t have to worry about teachers being out sick if they have gotten the vaccination.”
Skow and Pye say this is a monumental step that represents a new chapter in the conversation regarding COVID-19 and education.
“District leadership had the foresight to move on this and we have a phenomenal district lead nurse -Amanda Santamaria,” Pye said. “Without her leadership and guidance, we certainly would not have had this event.”
The vaccines don’t mean things will be changing immediately at any of the schools as far as safety precautions go, but it could be the first sign of the classroom getting back to normal next year.
“I don’t think we will be changing mask wearing or social distancing or the use of the plexiglass. Students can’t be vaccinated yet. . . I am sure we will keep those precautions in place,” Skow said. “I’m really, really ready to get rid of the mask. I’m ready to travel. I am ready to do stuff we did pre-COVID.”
The district has around 4,000 employees. They estimate 2,200-2,500 will receive a vaccination by the end of Wednesday.
