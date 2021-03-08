UofSC plans return to normal operations this fall

“I want to thank our faculty, staff and students for their flexibility, patience and creativity as we’ve navigated through this unprecedented time together,” UofSC President Bob Caslen said. “Our goal from the very beginning was to safely deliver a world class education to students, no matter the challenges. I’m excited to see that continue with full face-to-face instruction in the fall, as well as a return to the engaging and vibrant campus environment our university is known for.”