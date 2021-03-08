VIDEO: Car smashes into martial arts studio in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Eight people were inside when a car smashed into a southwest Charlotte martial arts dojo Saturday afternoon.
Leadership Martial Arts sent WBTV video of the crash from outside and inside the studio.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the martial arts facility on S. Tryon Street.
Owner Derek Richardson said there was “flying debris everywhere.”
The driver of the car tried to leave just as police arrived, according to Richardson.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not said if there were any charges or the cause of the crash into the building.
Richardson said first responders arrived less than two minutes after calling 911, and there were no serious injuries reported.
The owner said there was damage to the floor, equipment and mats, and an estimated “tens of thousands of dollars” worth of damage.
Richardson said families have offered their own space to do class and people helped put up a temporary wall on Saturday.
“Brought so much joy to me that they stepped up,” Richardson said.
CMPD said the driver “unlawfully, recklessly, and in total disregard for the public’s safety, operate the listed suspect vehicle in such a manor that the suspect lost control of the listed vehicle. The suspect vehicle left the roadway and entered the listed victim business causing extensive damage to the interior and exterior of the victim business.”
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.