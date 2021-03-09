Berkeley Co. School leaders investigating photograph posted to social media

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District confirmed Tuesday it is aware of a photograph raising concerns on social media.
Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner responded to a request for comment about reports of a TikTok video purportedly featuring Berkeley County students re-enacting the death of George Floyd.
“The District is aware of the photograph, is investigating, and will act in accordance with District policy,” Tanner said in a statement. “Under federal and state law, the District cannot offer comment on student matters.”
Floyd was the Minneapolis man who died in May while in police custody. Cellphone video capturing his arrest and showing a police officer pinning Floyd down with his knee on Floyd’s neck prompted protests around the world.
Days after Floyd’s death, a day of peaceful protests in Charleston turned into a riot that same evening that left a string of damage to businesses and property.
“Berkeley County School District promotes a welcoming and supportive environment that celebrates and values diversity and respect for all students, employees, and stakeholders,” Tanner said.
