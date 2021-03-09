Berkeley Co. schools plan for teacher vaccinations

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District says they have released plans for vaccinating their teachers and staff.
The BCSD says they sent out emails to their employees asking whether they would like to schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The district says they will be offering the vaccine through their health care partners and will continue to inoculate until all interested school employees have had the opportunity to receive it.
Berkeley County School District Chief Resource Officer Dr. Karen P. Whitley says Walgreens will be on-site at the BCSD’s district office located at 107 E Main Street in Moncks Corner to vaccinate on Thursday and Friday.
Whitley says they will be administering the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine.
