Bucs’ Petit, Stewart claim Big South Baseball weekly honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (BigSouthSports.com) - Charleston Southern baseball’s R.J. Petit and Dylan Stewart claimed Big South Starting Pitcher and Freshman of the Week honors as announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon.
Petit (Starting Pitcher) and Stewart (Freshman) both earned the conference’s weekly accolades for the first time in their respective collegiate careers as the Buccaneers took home two of the conference’s four awards following their series win over Longwood.
Petit previously received Reliever of the Week and Freshman of the Week honors in the 2019 season, before bringing a lot of acclaim to the Bucs leading up to the 2021 campaign.
The two-time Big South Preseason Pitcher of the Year showcased why his name is expected to be called early in June as he used just 94 pitches to get through the Longwood lineup in his first collegiate complete-game effort. Petit carried a perfect game into the fifth inning and did not allow a runner to pass second base in the Bucs’ 7-0 win over the Lancers.
Stewart earned Freshman of the Week honors for the first time after the Goose Creek, S.C. native paced the Bucs’ offense over the weekend. Stewart opened the weekend with a pair of RBI triples on his way to a .556 batting average over the three-game series with the Lancers. He capped off the weekend with the game-winning RBI sacrifice fly in the Bucs’ 6-5 win in the series finale.
The Buccaneers continue Big South play this weekend as CSU welcomes UNC Asheville to Nielsen Field at the CSU Ballpark for a three-game series on March 12-13. First pitch on Friday night is set for 6 p.m., while Saturday’s doubleheader is slated for a 1 p.m. start time.