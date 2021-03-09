Charleston police seek to increase gender diversity

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are pushing to increase diversity in the organization.
While female officers make up 17% of the the department, CPD Recruiter Terry Cherry says having equal representation is important to the community and there is still a long way to go.
The CPD’s ratio of female officers is 5% above the national average, but Charleston City Council will review a Letter of Intent Tuesday pledging to make hiring, retaining, and promoting qualified women a strategic priority in the department.
Presented by Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds the Letter of Intent is part of the 30x30 national goal to increase representation of women in policing to at least 30% by 2030.
Cherry says it all starts with recruiting. Ultimately, she says the goal is to hire a diverse range of officers who represent the community.
While having more representation on the police force allows for more innovation and creativity, Cherry says it also allows for better problem solving, and gives the police department legitimacy.
“When you increase their visibility through recruiting, retaining and prompting women or minorities, then what that does is the community sees themselves reflected within the police department, which is what, that reflection is what give the police department its legitimacy,” Cherry said.
Officials will discuss this further at the Charleston City Council’s 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.