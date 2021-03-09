Coastal Scores 12 Runs in Monday Matinee Win Over Huskies

The Chants’ used seven total pitchers on the day with the last one being the closer Alaska Abney (3) who picked up the save. The junior side-twirler pitched the final 1.2 innings of the contest, striking out four to help preserve the win. UConn’s 1-7 in the lineup all had at least one hit for the game with four Huskies registering two hits apiece. First baseman Reggie Crawford (2-for-4, HR, 2B, BB, 5 RBIs, run) had a home run and a double to drive in a game-high five RBIs, while lead-off hitter Zach Bushling (2-for-4, 2 HR, BB, HBP, 2 RBIs, 5 runs) had two solo home runs and scored five times in the loss.