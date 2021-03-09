Death of SC prisoner hours after arrest under review

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP/WYFF) - Authorities say a man who was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a drug trafficking charge died just hours after his arrest.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger says David Anthony Leach, 32, of Aiken was pronounced dead Saturday night at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Clevenger says the forensic exam did not show any evidence of external injuries, but his office and the State Law Enforcement Division were investigating Leach’s death.
This is a developing story.
