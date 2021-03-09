Fact or Fiction: Health experts say it’s unlikely to get a false positive if you take a PCR COVID test

“The PCR test is our most accurate and reliable test,” Amanda Biondi, the program director at Roper St. Francis’ Greer Transitions Clinic, says. “What that test does is it looks for the actual genetic material that’s in our COVID-19 virus. Some of our rapid tests work a little different and so they’re not as sensitive as the PCR test. That’s sort of why it’s the gold standard, if you will, because it is the most sensitive and the most reliable test we have.”