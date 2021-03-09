Fetter Health Care hosting single-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics with no appointment needed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Fetter Health Care Network will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
The vaccines will be distributed in accordance with DHEC guidelines for Phase 1B distribution which includes people ages 55 and up, those with increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease, frontline workers with increased occupational risk and all who were included in Phase 1A.
“All vaccines will be distributed first-come, first-serve and no appointment is needed,” Fetter officials said. “Individuals who qualify should arrive at the clinic and complete an on-site registration. Individuals are asked to anticipate a moderate wait time, as previous clinics have been well attended.”
Officials are also encouraging recipients to refrain from arriving prior to 12:30 p.m.
All clinics featured below will distribute the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to Fetter officials.
Eligible vaccination recipients must present photo identification and a copy of their insurance cards, if applicable.
