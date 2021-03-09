Fetter Health Care hosting single-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics with no appointment needed

The Fetter Health Care Network will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Source: WOIO)
By Live 5 Web Staff | March 9, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST - Updated March 9 at 3:38 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Fetter Health Care Network will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The vaccines will be distributed in accordance with DHEC guidelines for Phase 1B distribution which includes people ages 55 and up, those with increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease, frontline workers with increased occupational risk and all who were included in Phase 1A.

“All vaccines will be distributed first-come, first-serve and no appointment is needed,” Fetter officials said. “Individuals who qualify should arrive at the clinic and complete an on-site registration. Individuals are asked to anticipate a moderate wait time, as previous clinics have been well attended.”

Officials are also encouraging recipients to refrain from arriving prior to 12:30 p.m.

All clinics featured below will distribute the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to Fetter officials.

Date and Time Location
Thursday, March 11
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.		 Day Dawn Baptist Church
2057 Hwy. 45
Pineville, SC 29468
Tuesday, March 16
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.		 St. Paul’s Hollywood Library
5130 Hwy. 165
Hollywood, SC 29449
Thursday, March 25
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.		 Baxter Patrick Library
1858 Grimball Rd.
Charleston, SC 29412

Eligible vaccination recipients must present photo identification and a copy of their insurance cards, if applicable.

