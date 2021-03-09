Food distribution organized for low-income veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Non-profit, Soldiers’ Angels, says they will distribute food assistance to at-risk and low-income veterans.
Soldiers’ Angels organizers say they have enough supplies to help as many as 200 veterans and their families.
The distribution will function in a mobile format outside the Elks Lodge located at 1113 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and will last from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.
Each pre-registered veteran and their family will receive, on average, 75 lbs. of food, including fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, and non-perishables, organizers say.
