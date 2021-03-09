Food distribution organized for low-income veterans

Food distribution organized for low-income veterans
Each pre-registered veteran and their family will receive, on average, 75 lbs. of food, including fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, and non-perishables, organizers say. (Source: KAUZ)
By Live 5 Web Staff | March 9, 2021 at 8:52 AM EST - Updated March 9 at 8:52 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Non-profit, Soldiers’ Angels, says they will distribute food assistance to at-risk and low-income veterans.

Soldiers’ Angels organizers say they have enough supplies to help as many as 200 veterans and their families.

The distribution will function in a mobile format outside the Elks Lodge located at 1113 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and will last from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.

Each pre-registered veteran and their family will receive, on average, 75 lbs. of food, including fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, and non-perishables, organizers say.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.