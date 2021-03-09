Golf cart blamed for fire that destroyed Charleston County home

MEGGETT, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators say a golf cart started a fire that destroyed a three-story home on Highway 165 near Meggett Creek Road Monday afternoon.
St. Paul’s Fire Chief Larry Garvin said homeowners tried to start the golf cart, which was parked was underneath the house. They said the vehicle would not start. A short time later, the golf cart, which was not on at the time, somehow caught fire.
Garvin said the gas tank was full at the time of the fire.
Fire crews battled the fire for approximately six hours.
Garvin said only the hull of the house remained standing after the fire.
He said everyone was safe and no injuries were reported.
The St. Andrews and Charleston Fire Departments also responded to the fire.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.