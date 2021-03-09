Goose Creek Chick-fil-A closing for renovations

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Chick-fil-A says they will temporarily be closing their Goose Creek restaurant for remodeling.
The fast food giant says the franchise in question is the Chick-fil-A on Saint James Avenue.
Chick-fil-A says they will be closing the restaurant from Thursday until May, but they hope their customers will visit their Summerville location.
The restaurant chain released a statement saying, “To our Goose Creek community: We will be temporarily closed for remodeling beginning Thursday, March 11! We are rebuilding to serve our community quicker and more efficiently and can’t wait to serve you all again in May! Until then, stop by and visit us at Chick-fil-A of Summerville!”
