Mount Pleasant could place temporary ban on apartment construction

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Over the last decade, Mount Pleasant has seen significant growth in population and development, but many are asking if it is too much.
The Town of Mount Pleasant says they are looking at an ordinance that could put certain new housing developments on hold.
Town council say the ordinance would prevent new apartment complexes from being built in Mt Pleasant for the next two years.
The drafted ordinance from town council claims the growth impacts the character of Mount Pleasant, causes traffic congestion, and makes it harder for public safety to adequately serve the community.
Town Council says the ordinance would prevent any future construction of multi-family apartments until 2023.
Town Planner Michele Reed says the town’s new comprehensive plan calls for limited residential in certain areas of town.
“This is another measure for growth management while we work to rewrite our zoning code,” Reed said.
While this would not include workforce housing, certain senior housing, or the re-building of existing multi-family units, if approved Tuesday, Reed says the moratorium would go into effect immediately.
She says as the town evaluates the new plan, other changes could be discussed like density, height, and other development standards.
Reed says this moratorium would be a tool to help implement the comprehensive plan and manage growth.
Tuesday’s town council meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and officials say public comment will be taken at the beginning. Reed says each person will get two minutes to talk,
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.